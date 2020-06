Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.The lower level has a half bath, large laundry area And half finished area for additional living space. Easy access to Cranberry, major arteries and shopping. Just move right in!