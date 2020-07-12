57 Apartments for rent in East York, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
Results within 1 mile of East York
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$943
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
East Side
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1747 LONG DRIVE
1747 Long Drive, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
896 sqft
Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of East York
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
154 Lafayette St. Apt. 1
154 Lafayette St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1st Floor-Parking- Penn Park Area York City - Check back for pictures and video soon! (RLNE5924747)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
27 North Pleasant Avenue
27 North Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
1344 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 1R
146 S Duke St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Video in photos! Updated apartment just blocks from York City Square! - This two story 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York. It has 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
224 Earl Way
224 Earl Way, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$645
West End - York City SD-Video Walk Through in Photos - - 2-3 bedroom - 1 bath This 2-3 bedroom house is located on Earl Way in the west end of York City near Roosevelt Ave. It has a small yard area in the rear shared with next door.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 07/16/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
56 S. Beaver St. , 1F
56 S Beaver St, York, PA
Studio
$545
Video in Photos! Downtown York - Commercial /Office/Store Front On S. Beaver St. - Small storefront, commercial or office rental located for rent in the heart of downtown York on S. Beaver St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East York, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East York apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

