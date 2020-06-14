/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, PA
Shade Gap
5 Units Available
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$826
529 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.
Shade Gap
1 Unit Available
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Shiloh
9 Units Available
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Weigelstown
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Robertson
10 Units Available
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
705 sqft
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
1 Unit Available
3565 Messersmith Rd. Apt 5
3565 Messersmith Rd, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3565 Messersmith Rd. Apt 5 Available 08/07/20 Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in popular North Codorus Township. LR/DR Combo measuring 16' x 11', separate 11'x11' Bedroom. Bath with shower only (no tub) (RLNE5859725)
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
513 Pennsylvania Avenue 1st FL Apt
513 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment with easy access to RT 30. Living room measuring 19'2" x 11'7", 19' x 10'6" Kitchen. 2 Car garage to rear that may be rented separately. New carpet remodeled bath access to full cement basement.
East Side
1 Unit Available
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1 Available 06/29/20 One bedroom Apartment! - This is a first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.
1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)
1 Unit Available
42 S. Penn St., Apt. 3
42 South Penn Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
Spacious 1 bedroom-York City SD. See Video walk through in photos! - This one bedroom apartment is located on the 3rd floor of the building with both inside and fire escape access. There are hardwood floors throughout for easy cleaning.
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
284 West Cottage Place - 1
284 W Cottage Pl, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
First floor, one bedroom unit for rent available to move in July 1st. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric and gas. No pets. No smoking. Renter's Insurance required. This unit is Section 8 qualified.
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
224 Chestnut Street
224 Chestnut St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
1 Bedroom Apartment Near York Revolution Stadium - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment near A. D. Goode elementary school and York revolution baseball stadium. Fresh paint and new flooring PHOTOS TO FOLLOW No Pets Allowed (RLNE2867827)
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
256 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 1 FL Front
256 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$525
256 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 1 FL Front Available 01/01/20 *Winter Special $503 (limited time)Downtown near the Judicial Center, transportation, shopping, etc.
