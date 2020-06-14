Apartment List
/
PA
/
devon
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Devon, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Devon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Results within 1 mile of Devon

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Forge Crossing
349 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Available 04/18/20 Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!! - Property Id: 226636 Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing! This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes
Results within 5 miles of Devon
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
248 Hilldale Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1241 sqft
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 DUFFRYN AVENUE
15 Duffryn Avenue, Paoli, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Updated 2nd floor apartment available to rent in Malvern close to the Malvern Station. Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to all that downtown Malvern has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE
964 Mount Pleasant Ave, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1019 sqft
Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private
Results within 10 miles of Devon
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Devon, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Devon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Devon 1 BedroomsDevon 2 BedroomsDevon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDevon 3 BedroomsDevon Apartments with BalconyDevon Apartments with Garage
Devon Apartments with GymDevon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDevon Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDevon Apartments with ParkingDevon Apartments with Pool
Devon Apartments with Washer-DryerDevon Cheap PlacesDevon Dog Friendly ApartmentsDevon Pet Friendly PlacesDevon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DESellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAMerchantville, NJThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA
Spring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PADublin, PAGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden