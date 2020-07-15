/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Devon, PA
150 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1895 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
8 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,376
1284 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1423 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,044
1361 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
1 Unit Available
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1241 sqft
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities.
1 Unit Available
39 SUMMIT AVENUE
39 Summit Avenue, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1279 sqft
Totally Renovated, while keeping the "old world charm" that this home exudes...you get the best of both worlds! On a quiet cul de sac street in award winning T/E SD, and minutes from the Paoli Train Station, is 39 Summit Avenue...
1 Unit Available
805 Lakeview Court - 1
805 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1986 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an
1 Unit Available
60 FARRIER LANE
60 Farrier Lane, Delaware County, PA
Furnished executive rental in the community of White Horse. Stately residence set upon beautifully landscaped grounds on a double lot in the community of White Horse.
1 Unit Available
147 CONESTOGA ROAD
147 Conestoga Road, Delaware County, PA
Welcome to 147 Conestoga - a charming, 4 bed 2 bath stone twin located in the Award Winning Radnor School District with desirable walkability to Downtown Wayne! Step into the living room from the quaint covered front porch & notice the hardwood
1 Unit Available
24 LANTERN LANE
24 Lantern Lane, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2220 sqft
Welcome to this spacious townhouse in the sought after Bradford Hills community. When you enter the unit, you are greeted with a well-lit foyer with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,
1 Unit Available
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE
964 Mount Pleasant Ave, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1019 sqft
Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private
1 Unit Available
232 WILLOW AVENUE
232 Willow Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Walk-to-Wayne location! Beautifully renovated throughout in 2017, this charming, sun-filled three-bedroom twin is a short walk to the lovely 3-acre Cowen Park, (featuring a playground, basketball court and baseball diamond) the Wayne train station.
1 Unit Available
32 MAIN STREET
32 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3000 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Welcome to 32 Main Street, a spacious end unit townhome in the Main Street Village neighborhood of beautiful Chesterbrook.
1 Unit Available
68 Main St
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2800 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
64 PARKVIEW CIRCLE
64 Parkview Cir, Delaware County, PA
This fantastic home in Parkview at Chesterbrook is move-in ready! With 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, and a top loft floor that could easily be used as another bedroom, office, or playroom, this home can fit all your needs.
1 Unit Available
67 MAIN STREET
67 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2086 sqft
Spacious and move-in ready townhome situated on a wonderful location in the desirable Tredyffrin-Easttown school district. Beautiful, bright and well-maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with ample space for living and play and storage.
Results within 10 miles of Devon
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
