Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:02 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collegeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
351 E MAIN ST
351 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious first floor apartment unit with front Porch and Rear Deck. This unit is a very bright and open floor plan NEW modern Kitchen, in unit Laundry and fantastic Wood Flooring. This is a NO SMOKING unit and the Landlord may consider a pet.
Results within 1 mile of Collegeville

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
177 W MAIN STREET
177 West Main Street, Trappe, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apt, 1st and 2nd floor, outside entrance. kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless sink refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer dryer. Gas heat and central air. Yard with parking lot.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE
902 Muhlenberg Drive, Trappe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1268 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with finished basement . Easy access from Parking Lot for added convenience. Upon entering the front hall area there is a half bath...

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4015 GERMANTOWN PIKE
4015 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,500
Excellent location! Formally a Domino's Pizza Shop! Plenty of Parking Spaces. The first 6 months of rent is Free!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 RIVER RD
113 River Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 RIVER RD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
11 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 02:17pm
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1066 REDTAIL RD
1066 Redtail Road, Trooper, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1066 REDTAIL RD in Trooper. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
135 PROSPECT STREET
135 Prospect Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
2Br 2Bath condo in the Heart of downtown Phoenixville. Security door entrance, Elevator, Private parking garage with assigned parking. Ready July 1. The unit is located in the building behind the Iron hill Brewery.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
813 GRAVEL PIKE
813 Gravel Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$800
**Great office space available. Second floor office with reception area, kitchenette, powder room, 3 nice sized offices and plenty of space for storage. Come check out this fantastic commercial space on a busy road. **

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
102 2ND ST #7
102 2nd St, Schwenksville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Eleven unit garden apartment complex. This two bedroom apartment features eat-in-kitchen, living/dining room coat closet and hall linen closet which provides lots of storage. On-site coin-operated laundry and one car designated parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
226 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
226 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$6,117
Seeking Restaurant for an incredible location in the heart of the busy Downtown Entertainment District of Phoenixville, Chester County.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3859 SKIPPACK PIKE
3859 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3859 SKIPPACK PIKE in Skippack. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collegeville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collegeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

