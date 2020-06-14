Apartment List
/
PA
/
collegeville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA with garage

Collegeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.
Results within 10 miles of Collegeville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2313 sqft
- (RLNE4767960)

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Collegeville, PA

Collegeville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Collegeville 1 BedroomsCollegeville 2 BedroomsCollegeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollegeville Accessible ApartmentsCollegeville Apartments with Balcony
Collegeville Apartments with GarageCollegeville Apartments with GymCollegeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollegeville Apartments with Parking
Collegeville Apartments with PoolCollegeville Apartments with Washer-DryerCollegeville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollegeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA
Spring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PADublin, PAGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University