Apartment List
/
PA
/
clarks summit
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Clarks Summit, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
404 Parker St
404 Parker Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Diane Calabro (570) 587-7000: Three bedroom home with updates throughout and a 2 car garage. New paint, molding, flooring, gas stove, garage door, and a 12 x 24 deck.

1 of 96

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3730 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
206 Grand Ave
206 Grand Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below.
Results within 1 mile of Clarks Summit

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
355 Edella Road
355 Edella Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, PAMELA CADMAN-ROMALDINI (570) 947-4855:
Results within 5 miles of Clarks Summit

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenridge
931 Richmont Street
931 Richmont St, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This spacious off campus student housing is just a 3 minute drive (or 12 minute walk) away from Marywood University.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Johnson Rd
17 Johnson Road, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
710 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Brooke Gentile Beier (570) 614-3776: This spacious apartment features a beautiful kitchen-living room combo with a fireplace, and your own patio. Master has big walk in closet. Separate storage room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Tripp's Park
1770 Bloom Avenue, Second Floor
1770 Bloom Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
680 sqft
This apartment will be available in August! This is a 2nd floor one bed, one full bath in Scranton.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
316 North Fillmore Avenue
316 North Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms! Super hard to find a large house for rent. Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Tenants pays: gas, electric, water, and sewer.
Results within 10 miles of Clarks Summit

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
316-322 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

1 of 78

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunmore
1609 Adams Ave
1609 Adams Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Carol L Chisdak (570) 587-7000: CURRENTLY RENTED until SEPT. 1. Historic, totally renovated Dunmore rental. FULLY FURNISHED. Outstanding scenic street. 3 floors of charm. 2 nice terraces. Heated sunroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
1614 Linden St
1614 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2600 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Aaron Pierce (570) 507-0566: Completely renovated and Modernized 2nd and 3rd floor apartment that's great for students with 4 beds, 2 full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Clarks Summit, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clarks Summit renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Binghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PADunmore, PA
Scranton, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA