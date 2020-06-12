Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in JULY! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
112 E Elm St
112 East Elm Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Great second floor apartment! 2 bedrooms and office/den, eat-in kitchen and lots of light. Nice location.No pets, no smoking.

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1609 Adams Ave
1609 Adams Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Carol L Chisdak (570) 587-7000: CURRENTLY RENTED until SEPT. 1. Historic, totally renovated Dunmore rental. FULLY FURNISHED. Outstanding scenic street. 3 floors of charm. 2 nice terraces.
Results within 1 mile of Dunmore

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
323 Taylor Ave
323 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1482 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
1620 Penn Avenue
1620 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: Beautiful, bright, newly renovated! This giant three-story 4 bedroom in Green Ridge is available for your immediate enjoyment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 17
316 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Newly renovated, steps to Campus & Hospital

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 2A
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$688
462 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Renovated, steps from Campus and nearby Hospitals Professionally managed

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1725 Vine St
1725 Vine Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1619 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
103 BROOKVIEW COURT
103 Brookview Ct, Lackawanna County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2560 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: The Brook View Lodge boasts several features and custom additions to include a Dropped Gable Front End Porch, Kitchen, Mudroom, and Two Car Garage, a First

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1764 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Dunmore

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Dont be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
539 Morgan St
539 Morgan Street, Dickson City, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
South Side
1 Unit Available
529 Brook Street, Single Family Home
529 Brook Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
This house will be available in JULY! Please excuse the photos! This house is actively being remodeled and updated photos will be added.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1217 Hampton
1217 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Christina A Bauserman (570) 212-0188: Nice two bedroom apartment. Tenant pays all utilities. Private driveway parking large enough for two cars. 2 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
554 S Keyser Ave
554 South Keyser Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1678 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26 abington gardens
26 Abington Gardens Drive, Chinchilla, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ALICE PETERS (570) 954-1900: Three floors of living space. Modern cabinets with granite countertops. Many upgrades. Lower level family room has gas fireplace. Air Conditioning. Great view from deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
735 N Bromley Ave
735 North Bromley Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1476 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, SARA LEVY (570) 587-7000 ext. 1125: Beautiful West Scranton home, just off Oram St. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, original hardwood and woodwork. Gas fireplace in living room. Pocket doors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2017 Margaret Ave
2017 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: 4 bed, 1.5 half double. Updated baths. Tons of off street parking. Updated wiring and heat unit. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Side
1 Unit Available
1032 Prospect Ave
1032 Prospect Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
3000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Main floor 3 bedroom apartment near the South Scranton commercial district and close to central city.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1293 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living.
City Guide for Dunmore, PA

Several well-known athletes hail from the borough of Dunmore, PA, including baseball hall of famer Nestor Chylak, Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member Joe Mooney, Miami Dolphins center Tim Ruddy, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunmore, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunmore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

