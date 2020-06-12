35 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA with balcony
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 78
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 15
Several well-known athletes hail from the borough of Dunmore, PA, including baseball hall of famer Nestor Chylak, Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member Joe Mooney, Miami Dolphins center Tim Ruddy, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunmore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.