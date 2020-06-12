35 Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA with balcony

Several well-known athletes hail from the borough of Dunmore, PA, including baseball hall of famer Nestor Chylak, Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member Joe Mooney, Miami Dolphins center Tim Ruddy, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area. See more