38 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA with balcony
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 20
So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.
Scranton pre- and post-The Office
First thing’s first, in Scranton there’s a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let’s find you some. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Scranton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.