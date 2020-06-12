Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:53 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Wilkes-Barre, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
East Mountain Apartments
680 Wildflower Dr, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1256 sqft
Apartment complex with a beautiful countryside view. The I-81 and downtown Wilkes-Barre are minutes away by car. Amenities on site include 24-hour fitness center and indoor pool at the neighboring hotel.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
432 S Grant Street
432 South Grant Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,300
1152 sqft
Available 7-15-20Super cozy, single-family home with water, electric, gas, sewer, and internet included! This home offers a quaint eat-in kitchen with 1st floor W/D hook up, LR, DR, 3 BRs, bath, and a pull-down attic.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
703 N Franklin Street
703 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
$1,200
1440 sqft
Single Family for Lease.....3 BR's, 2 Full Bath's, Walk Up Attic, Apps. of DW, Elec. Stove and Refrig. included.1 Yr. Lease. Income must reflect 1800/M Min. NO pets, NO smoking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,600
6000 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. * Only 0.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1
22 Terrace St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes-Barre

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
38 Swallow St Apt C
38 Swallow Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt C Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities - Property Id: 287985 Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list! Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
166 Tompkins Street
166 Tompkins Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1500 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apartment with key-less entry. Ductless A/C, apartment is very chic and modern. All separate utilities. Shared back yard and deck. Front porch area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
West Pittston
1 Unit Available
321 Washington Street
321 Washington Street, West Pittston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This charming house will be available in JUNE! This an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath single house in West Pittston.
Results within 10 miles of Wilkes-Barre

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
447 Main Street
447 Main Street, Dallas, PA
Studio
$1,650
1411 sqft
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 1st Floor Laundry, and Enclosed Porch. Includes; Trash, Sewer, Lawn Maintenance and Snow Removal. First Month's rent, plus Security paid by tenant(gas/electric/water). Non-refundable background check fee $30.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dupont
1 Unit Available
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilkes-Barre renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

