Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Chesterbrook, PA with garage

Chesterbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
50 Abrams Ct.
50 Abrams Ln, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beatutiful townhouse in Chesterbrook - Property Id: 306607 Available 8/1/20! Location, location, location! Beautiful, spacious and bright townhouse located in highly desirable Greystone community of Chesterbrook, top Tredyffrin
Results within 5 miles of Chesterbrook
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
74 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Our office is currently only open for in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
47 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,367
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
64 Units Available
Stonegate at Devon
300 Avon Rd, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,095
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
878 sqft
Nice, well-maintained community with courtyards, swimming pool and beautiful views. Incredible location close to King of Prussia Mall, Center City, I-76, I-476, PA Turnpike and SEPTA train station.
Last updated July 1 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,452
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
36 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
35 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1221 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,375
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Last updated July 1 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1207 NATALIE ROAD
1207 Natalie Road, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1093 sqft
Welcome to this charming and updated brick single home available for immediate occupancy. Original hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room. The dining room offers a built in corner cabinet and side door to the patio.

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
805 Lakeview Court - 1
805 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1986 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, an

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
60 FARRIER LANE
60 Farrier Lane, Delaware County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
11215 sqft
Furnished executive rental in the community of White Horse. Stately residence set upon beautifully landscaped grounds on a double lot in the community of White Horse.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
135 PROSPECT STREET
135 Prospect Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
2Br 2Bath condo in the Heart of downtown Phoenixville. Security door entrance, Elevator, Private parking garage with assigned parking. Ready July 1. The unit is located in the building behind the Iron hill Brewery.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
401 GLADSTONE COURT
401 Gladstone Ct, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2940 sqft
End unit Andrew Carnegie townhome with beautiful view of Echo Lake. This unique unit is on the first row of homes with a east-south exposure and has about 3000 sq feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chesterbrook, PA

Chesterbrook apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

