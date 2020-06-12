/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 PM
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesterbrook, PA
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIGADE COURT
326 Brigade Court, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1538 sqft
Covid Access Form and Covid Health Screen Form is required before showing!!!This Contemporary stunning townhouse unit located in the Paddock community of Chesterbrook, Top Tredyffrin - Easttown school district, features Upgraded Kitchen with
Results within 5 miles of Chesterbrook
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1423 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,756
1407 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,193
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1752 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1392 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,044
1361 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
237 CHURCH STREET
237 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1932 sqft
What a great 2000 Sq ft home in the downtown area of Phoenixville. So nice to be right in the middle of it all. This home has been updated in 2018 and 2019 new plumbing and 1/2 bath in 2020.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
525 SAINT DAVIDS ROAD
525 Saint Davids Rd, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Move right in to this walk-to-downtown-Wayne, walk-to-Saint-Davids Train Station, Wayne Elementary school, end-unit townhouse with private attached garage with inside-entry at an incredible price! Hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces, enclosed
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
943 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
943 Fairview Avenue, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1241 sqft
Charming farmhouse-style home for rent in Wayne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom property offers a combination of old world charm with modern amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
107 Weybridge Dr
107 Weybridge Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2144 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH! Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and
