/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
87 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chesterbrook, PA
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
20 LE FORGE COURT
20 Le Forge Court, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Welcome to 20 Le Forge Ct, a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo in the beautiful Chesterbrook community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1023 WASHINGTON PL #23
1023 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Updated and convenient Chesterbrook 2Br, 2Ba second floor unit.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterbrook
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
18 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
59 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
30 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
6 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1250 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 3 at 02:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
985 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
111 PLANT AVENUE
111 Plant Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Brick town home in Wayne. Great location walking distance to Wayne Train Station and Shopping district. Interior features Large living room, formal dining room, and galley kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath, basement and 1 car built-in garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
530 WASHINGTON AVENUE
530 Washington Avenue, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
11196 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated second floor apartment in Phoenixville. This space offers spacious room and great storage space. Living room with slider to balcony. The eat in kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash.
Similar Pages
Chesterbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChesterbrook Apartments with ParkingChesterbrook Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PA