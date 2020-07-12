77 Apartments for rent in Chester Heights, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln, Chester Heights, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,628
1486 sqft
Quiet community with landscaped grounds, resort-style pool, and fitness center. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with private entrances, updated kitchens and washer/dryer in every unit.
Results within 5 miles of Chester Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
315 S EDGMONT STREET
315 South Edgemont Street, Media, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
2849 sqft
Luxury Townhome, 3 bedroom + LOFT, 1-car garage + 1-car driveway. Elevator from entry level in garage. Desirable features like high ceilings, hardwoods, granite, stainless appliances, gas cooking w exhaust, fireplace, balcony, upper level laundry.

1 of 90

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 North Olive Street Media, PA 19063
327 North Olive Street, Media, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District! Walk to Court House/State Street! - Corner single-family home with fenced in yard! Landscaping included! Central A/C! Media School District!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2804 CORNELL COURT
2804 Cornell Court, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1940 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 2 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse with single car garage and driveway parking in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Recently finished updates include all new energy efficient windows and

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
295 E JEFFERSON STREET
295 East Jefferson Street, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Media Towers Apartments in the center of downtown Media!! The property is located just a block away from State Street where you will find shopping and entertainment galore.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1816 VALLEY RD
1816 Valley Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Come live the country life. House sits on 4.40 acres and back up to open farm land. Split level home with new windows and new heating system. 3/4 bedrooms or use one as an office or great room. You decide.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2225 sqft
In person showing starting on 7/8/2020. Just remodeled, Hardwood floor replaced carpets on both floors and fresh paint. Looks like new! Welcome to Darley Green.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 30

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2403 WESTFIELD CT
2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1536 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1557 CHICHESTER AVENUE
1557 Chichester Avenue, Linwood, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2472 sqft
Welcome Home to this newly renovated and very spacious corner single home showcasing over 2450 sq ft including 4+ bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25 E STATE ST
25 East State Street, Media, PA
Studio
$3,200
Located in the heart of Media. Location Location Location. Walk-in customers. Plenty of room. Can be fitted out. Two parking spots out back that can park 4 cars for employees. Owner seeking a 3 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Chester Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chester Heights, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chester Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

