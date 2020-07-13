All apartments in Chester County
Chester County, PA
107 Weybridge Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

107 Weybridge Dr

107 Weybridge Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

107 Weybridge Drive, Chester County, PA 19355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH!

Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and great area amenities. Featuring all major kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, sleek hardwood flooring, and a custom master walk-in closet, the interior boasts everything that’s on your must have list and more. Gather with loved ones in the spacious living area with cozy fireplace, the perfect area for entertaining year round. At the end of a long day, find peace and serenity outside while you enjoy lush wooded views from the back deck. Schedule a tour today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Weybridge Dr have any available units?
107 Weybridge Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Weybridge Dr have?
Some of 107 Weybridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Weybridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
107 Weybridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Weybridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr offer parking?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Weybridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr have a pool?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Weybridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Weybridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
