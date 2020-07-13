107 Weybridge Dr

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: JUST REDUCED, LEASE TODAY FOR $2100 PER MONTH!



Conveniently located, this beautiful condo is just waiting for you to call it home! Within a sought-after school district and close to public transportation, enjoy easier commutes and great area amenities. Featuring all major kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, sleek hardwood flooring, and a custom master walk-in closet, the interior boasts everything that’s on your must have list and more. Gather with loved ones in the spacious living area with cozy fireplace, the perfect area for entertaining year round. At the end of a long day, find peace and serenity outside while you enjoy lush wooded views from the back deck. Schedule a tour today before it’s gone!