Apartment List
/
PA
/
chalfont
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chalfont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Chalfont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
71 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$935
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Doylestown
303 W State St, Doylestown, PA
Studio
$1,460
959 sqft
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1030 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:40pm
2 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 AVALON COURT
29 Avalon Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2544 sqft
Great townhouse in popular Doylestown Station with open floor plan and premium lot backing to woods. The main level has new wood floors in the living room and dining room and tons of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2577 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5760 sqft
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the

1 of 30

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
82 SHEWELL AVENUE
82 Shewell Avenue, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4338 sqft
Recently remodeled (July 2019) with all new windows, all new kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter top, tile backsplash, all new bathrooms with granite vanites, all new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new carpeting and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chalfont, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chalfont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Chalfont 1 BedroomsChalfont 3 Bedrooms
Chalfont Apartments with BalconyChalfont Apartments with Garage
Chalfont Apartments with ParkingChalfont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMerchantville, NJSpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PAPennington, NJBeverly, NJ
Rockledge, PADublin, PAGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PAWilson, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PANewtown, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PABristol, PALambertville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University