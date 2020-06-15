All apartments in Carnegie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

340 Academy St Unit 1

340 Academy St · (833) 207-4309
Location

340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA 15106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie!

Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more!

Highlights:
- Must see renovations and hardwood laminate flooring throughout
- First floor unit
- Spacious bedrooms
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Equipped with a private back entrance with dedicated access to backyard
- Small pets will be an additional $35.00 per pet per month
- All utilities will be at a fixed cost per unit
- Readily available on street parking in the rear of the building
- Flat rate for utilities of $290 total
- Abundant on-street parking

Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r004TI62lRw

Posted by Ikos HQ

(RLNE5835883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have any available units?
340 Academy St Unit 1 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have?
Some of 340 Academy St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Academy St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
340 Academy St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Academy St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Academy St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 340 Academy St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Academy St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 340 Academy St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 340 Academy St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Academy St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Academy St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Academy St Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
