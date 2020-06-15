340 Academy St Unit 1

Amenities
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie!
Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more!
Highlights:
- Must see renovations and hardwood laminate flooring throughout
- First floor unit
- Spacious bedrooms
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Equipped with a private back entrance with dedicated access to backyard
- Small pets will be an additional $35.00 per pet per month
- All utilities will be at a fixed cost per unit
- Readily available on street parking in the rear of the building
- Flat rate for utilities of $290 total
- Abundant on-street parking
Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r004TI62lRw
Posted by Ikos HQ
(RLNE5835883)