All apartments in Carlisle
Find more places like 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlisle, PA
/
168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B

168 East Pomfret Street · (717) 690-0462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

168 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
168 E POMFRET STREET - UNIT B, CARLISLE - Welcome Home! This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath 2nd-Floor Apartment located in downtown Carlise is ready & waiting just for you!

This Apartment has abundant space starting with the kitchen (lots of cabinets), closets throughout, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or whatever you desire.

Close to major highways you will be able to get to where you want to go quickly and come time to relax the balcony (which extends the length of the unit) is the just the place!

Other special features include a very bright apartment from natural sunlight, window units for air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, and it is close to the courthouse and downtown shopping.

Water, sewer, and lawn care included! The Tenant is responsible for electric and trash. The heat source is an electric baseboard.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Carlisle Area School District

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!

Contact: Lauri Nay 717-690-0462

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have any available units?
168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have?
Some of 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B is pet friendly.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B offer parking?
No, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have a pool?
No, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDHarrisburg, PAYork, PAHagerstown, MDHanover, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Middletown, PAEast York, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PASteelton, PAPenbrook, PA
Weigelstown, PAParkville, PAChambersburg, PAHershey, PASpry, PAShrewsbury, PANew Freedom, PAStewartstown, PAEldersburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
Hood CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
McDaniel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity