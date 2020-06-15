168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B

Amenities

168 E POMFRET STREET - UNIT B, CARLISLE - Welcome Home! This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath 2nd-Floor Apartment located in downtown Carlise is ready & waiting just for you!



This Apartment has abundant space starting with the kitchen (lots of cabinets), closets throughout, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or whatever you desire.



Close to major highways you will be able to get to where you want to go quickly and come time to relax the balcony (which extends the length of the unit) is the just the place!



Other special features include a very bright apartment from natural sunlight, window units for air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, and it is close to the courthouse and downtown shopping.



Water, sewer, and lawn care included! The Tenant is responsible for electric and trash. The heat source is an electric baseboard.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Carlisle Area School District



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!



Contact: Lauri Nay 717-690-0462



No Pets Allowed



