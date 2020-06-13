Apartment List
/
PA
/
canonsburg
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA

Finding an apartment in Canonsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
423 Blaine
423 Blaine Avenue, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two story home with three bedrooms, covered front porch, neutral carpet and walls, ceiling fans with lights, decorative fireplace in living room, covered back deck and patio. Washer/Dryer hookup. Convenient location to I79, rt19 and South Pointe.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sandy Brae Dr
115 Sandy Brae Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOCATION!! Desirable end unit town home! Ready for immediate occupancy! 3 bedroom/2 full baths/2 half baths! Spacious first floor boasts living room (15x15) with corner gas fireplace * dining room (12x8) with slider doors to access rear deck * fully
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Fulton Road
102 Fulton Rd, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
102 Fulton Road Available 09/01/20 *****Huge 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home FOR RENT Sept 1st in Canonsburg!***** - This house is currently occupied until the end of August. It will be ready for move-in September 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3582 South Park Road
3582 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3582 South Park Road Available 08/03/20 Bethel Park - 3 Bedroom Home - South Park Road - Pet Friendly - Bethel Park - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is in a great location on South Park Road. Large backyard with fire pit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
918 Harold Ave
918 Harold Ave, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
What a great property! Located on a quiet dead-end street, this 1/2 duplex has what you are looking for! Level entry, soaring ceilings, open floor plan with neutral decor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
160 McCarrell Ave
160 Mccarrell Avenue, Washington, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great
City Guide for Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.

This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Canonsburg, PA

Finding an apartment in Canonsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Canonsburg 2 BedroomsCanonsburg 3 BedroomsCanonsburg Apartments with BalconyCanonsburg Apartments with Garage
Canonsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanonsburg Apartments with ParkingCanonsburg Apartments with Pool
Canonsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerCanonsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanonsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA
McKeesport, PABrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University