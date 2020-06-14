16 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 2
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 59
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 25
Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.
This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canonsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.