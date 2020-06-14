Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canonsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
339 W Pike St
339 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
One level living - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home! Off street parking. Large kitchen with eat in area. Hardwood flooring. Huge basement with laundry. Newer Hot water heater, Newer tile and bathrooms redone on lower level 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Coldstream Dr
1021 Coldstream Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Gorgeous End Unit Townhouse in the desirable Overlook neighborhood located in the heart of South Pointe! Wexford Model with a 4' extension to the entire floor plan, lighting upgrades throughout, 9' ft ceilings and stunning hand-scraped bamboo floors.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 W Grant
11 West Grant Street, Houston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Great Duplex is Quaint with Hardwood Floors and Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, Nice Storage, with Laundry Facilities

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1049 Bayberry Dr
1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2064 Majestic Dr
2064 Majestic Drive, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Available 8/14/20. 4 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Hardwood floors in entry and formal dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, neutral décor. Open concept eat-in-kitchen with french doors leading to the patio and backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
220 Rock Run Rd
220 Rock Run Road, Washington County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Single Family home in Desirable Hiddenbrook Community in Peters Twp.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Trillium Court
2017 Trillium Ct, Washington County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous End Unit Townhome Situated in the Desirable Concord Green Community, 3 Bedrooms 2.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
141 Meadowbook circle
141 Meadowbrook Circle, McMurray, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing half acre + lot and located in a great spot on the street for that feeling of seclusion! 2 Car garage makes easy access to kitchen with groceries, mud room between kitchen and garage and also accesses the rear 2 tier deck patio - very

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
City Guide for Canonsburg, PA

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania captures the essence of small town America. Its eclectic history is book-ended by the Whisky Rebellion of 1791, and the birth of singers Bobby Vinton and Perry Como in the 20th century and Rapper Wiz Khalifa in the 21st.

This quaint older and quieter town isn't very big. In fact, if you're traveling too fast along the I-79/19 corridor, you'll miss it. Since the town is only about 18 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, it provides a more relaxed alternative for those that work in the city, but desire a respite from the urban environment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Canonsburg, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canonsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

