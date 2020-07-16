779 Norwegian Spruce

Amenities

Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor. The main level offers an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. Great for entertaining or keeping an eye on the TV while you cook. The first level had new flooring installed just last year! There's a large deck off the back of the house that has also been refinished. The large unfinished basement offers room for storage, game room, office, etc! Upstairs, you'll find the master bedroom with walk-in closet and full en-suite bathroom. Laundry closet in the hallway. There are also 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Pets may be considered with additional fee. Enjoy low maintenance living with many neighborhood amenities-- pool, playground, community center, and sidewalks to everything! Easy access to 228, shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants! Just a few miles from I-79, 19, and the turnpike.