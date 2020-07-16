All apartments in Butler County
779 Norwegian Spruce

779 Norwegian Spruce Drive · (724) 776-2900
Location

779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA 16046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor. The main level offers an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen. Great for entertaining or keeping an eye on the TV while you cook. The first level had new flooring installed just last year! There's a large deck off the back of the house that has also been refinished. The large unfinished basement offers room for storage, game room, office, etc! Upstairs, you'll find the master bedroom with walk-in closet and full en-suite bathroom. Laundry closet in the hallway. There are also 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Pets may be considered with additional fee. Enjoy low maintenance living with many neighborhood amenities-- pool, playground, community center, and sidewalks to everything! Easy access to 228, shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants! Just a few miles from I-79, 19, and the turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have any available units?
779 Norwegian Spruce has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 779 Norwegian Spruce have?
Some of 779 Norwegian Spruce's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Norwegian Spruce currently offering any rent specials?
779 Norwegian Spruce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Norwegian Spruce pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 Norwegian Spruce is pet friendly.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce offer parking?
Yes, 779 Norwegian Spruce offers parking.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Norwegian Spruce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have a pool?
Yes, 779 Norwegian Spruce has a pool.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have accessible units?
No, 779 Norwegian Spruce does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 Norwegian Spruce has units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Norwegian Spruce have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 Norwegian Spruce does not have units with air conditioning.
