Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
Breinigsville
1519 Needles Lane
1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2846 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
7628 Brandywine Circle
7628 Brandywine Circle, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1998 sqft
Come see this end unit townhome in trexler Village! Featuring hardwood floors , fireplace in living room, modern kitchen that leads to the back deck, half bath, and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
1238 Trexlertown Road
1238 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Single Family home Available for RENT IN TREXLERTOWN - This property is ideally located within minutes of the Rt 222 Bypass, Macungie, and Trexlertown. The home's first floor offers an eat-in kitchen, large family room, half bath, and front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the livable area to over 2,200 SF !!.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Alburtis
108 South Main
108 S Main St, Alburtis, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
334 sqft
Located just South of Route 222 & Route 100, 15 minutes from I 78 and Pa. Turnpike & route 309, in the quite community of Alburtis is the Alburtis Hotel and Lodge. Featuring 23 units, including 7 New Apartments, 3-1 bd. & 4-2 bd.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3283 Seip Road
3283 Seip Road, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1860 sqft
Upscale twin in Alburtis area has just been rehabbed! - Upscale twin in Alburtis area has just been rehabbed! This home features 9' ceilings on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with island, large living room, 2 car garage, basement, deck off of the
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large 3 Bedroom Rental only 2 blocks from Downtown Emmaus! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and generous bedrooms

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Park
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
46 East Normal Avenue - 53
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
824 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
948 LENAPE DR #G1
948 Lenape Road, Berks County, PA
Studio
$2,300
Town Center, New Britain Boro office condo. First floor contains reception area, three private offices and half bath. The 2nd floor offers large conference room with mini kitchen area, and skylight. Front and rear exits from the unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Breinigsville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Breinigsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

