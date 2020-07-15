100 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA with garages

Apartment List
Blue Bell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
961 SKIPPACK PIKE
961 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
5313 sqft
Tenants will have access to the main home and property. The detached barn and office space are currently being partially used by the owner.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41 PM
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Grande at Riverview link to virtual tour: https://youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE
212 East Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1890 sqft
Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 W ELM STREET
300 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and rare TOP FLOOR oversized 1 bedroom with loft! This perfectly-situated completely updated condo overlooks the courtyard with one of the best views in the Grande! Enter a hard-wood floor adorned foyer and you'll find fresh neutral paint

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1343 VALLEY DRIVE
1343 Valley Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1673 sqft
Listed for rent is this gorgeous end-unit townhome located within the sought after Stonegate Village of Upper Gwynedd. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is situated spaciously on a corner lot providing plenty of space in the front, rear, and side yards.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
10 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
47 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
20 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
City Guide for Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

