100 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA with garages

Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more