Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.



Property Highlights:

- Full kitchen with dishwasher

- Central AC

- Landlord maintains yard (lives onsite)

- Small dogs allowed with previous landlord referral

- One off street parking spot

- All three bedrooms are on the second floor



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5695247)