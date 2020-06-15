1123 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement game room! A washer and dryer are already on site. This home also has a lovely front porch with swing to rest on warm summer days. If you have small children, the fenced in backyard is perfect for peace of mind playing. If you like to garden, there is plenty of per-mulched areas to plant flowers and shrubs.



This home is also walking distance for local shopping and restaurants and minutes from all the rest of your major retail stores. Feeling productive? Enjoy the large tool area and spacious garage for DIY crafts. Big on entertaining? Have guests over for charades or host a football party in your large spacious living room. You could even add a pool table or gaming system to your basement game room? Whatever you desire, this place has it all. Apply now as this will not last long.



See the virtual tour now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prC-S87-xxw



Security Deposit is one month's rent.

Utilities to be set up by tenant



Liability Insurance is $12.50

HVAC filter replacement program is $10.00



No Pets Allowed



