Beaver, PA
1123 4th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1123 4th Street

1123 4th Street · (724) 290-7158
Location

1123 4th Street, Beaver, PA 15009

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 4th Street · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
pool table
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home with 3 car garage, and Basement game room! - Conveniently located to downtown Beaver, this home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with fenced in backyard AND Central Air! It also has a 3 car garage, lots of storage and a basement game room! A washer and dryer are already on site. This home also has a lovely front porch with swing to rest on warm summer days. If you have small children, the fenced in backyard is perfect for peace of mind playing. If you like to garden, there is plenty of per-mulched areas to plant flowers and shrubs.

This home is also walking distance for local shopping and restaurants and minutes from all the rest of your major retail stores. Feeling productive? Enjoy the large tool area and spacious garage for DIY crafts. Big on entertaining? Have guests over for charades or host a football party in your large spacious living room. You could even add a pool table or gaming system to your basement game room? Whatever you desire, this place has it all. Apply now as this will not last long.

See the virtual tour now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prC-S87-xxw

Security Deposit is one month's rent.
Utilities to be set up by tenant

Liability Insurance is $12.50
HVAC filter replacement program is $10.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 4th Street have any available units?
1123 4th Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1123 4th Street have?
Some of 1123 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1123 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1123 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaver.
Does 1123 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1123 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 1123 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1123 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1123 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1123 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1123 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
