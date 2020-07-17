185 Woodridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in late July. This is the perfect home for a large family. It features a split bedroom plan on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on each side of the house. The downstairs has a large family room, laundry room and half bath. Plenty of room for storage as well. The outside is perfect for entertaining, with a large level backyard and a nice deck. Ample parking spaces for family and friends. Contact us for details on pre-leasing.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)