All apartments in Beaver County
Find more places like 185 Woodridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaver County, PA
/
185 Woodridge Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

185 Woodridge Dr

185 Woodridge Drive ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA 15009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in late July. This is the perfect home for a large family. It features a split bedroom plan on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on each side of the house. The downstairs has a large family room, laundry room and half bath. Plenty of room for storage as well. The outside is perfect for entertaining, with a large level backyard and a nice deck. Ample parking spaces for family and friends. Contact us for details on pre-leasing.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Woodridge Dr have any available units?
185 Woodridge Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Woodridge Dr have?
Some of 185 Woodridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Woodridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
185 Woodridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Woodridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Woodridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 185 Woodridge Dr offers parking.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Woodridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr have a pool?
No, 185 Woodridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 185 Woodridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Woodridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Woodridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Woodridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 185 Woodridge Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kane
2971 Kane Rd
Aliquippa, PA 15001

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PAAmbridge, PACrafton, PASteubenville, OHMount Oliver, PA
Boardman, OHBrentwood, PAYoungstown, OHSharpsburg, PAAspinwall, PASwissvale, PAWilkinsburg, PAWashington, PAAustintown, OHMcKeesport, PAGirard, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity