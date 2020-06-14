54 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA with garage
Audubon is home of the historic landmark of Mill Grove. This was the first American home of the renowned artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon back in the year 1762. Chirp, chirp! He was renowned for his studies to document all types of American birds.
The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect? See more
Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.