54 Apartments for rent in Audubon, PA with garage

Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
419 S PARK AVENUE
419 South Park Avenue, Audubon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom single-family home on 1/2 acre. This home has lots of great features. Finished basement, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, patio area, a large sunny deck, fenced-in yard, hardwood floors, and a front porch. Available now.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2313 sqft
- (RLNE4767960)

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE
757 Whitetail Circle, King of Prussia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2215 sqft
Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.
Results within 10 miles of Audubon
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
City Guide for Audubon, PA

Audubon is home of the historic landmark of Mill Grove. This was the first American home of the renowned artist, author, and naturalist John James Audubon back in the year 1762. Chirp, chirp! He was renowned for his studies to document all types of American birds.

The peaceful community of Audubon, Pennsylvania is an unincorporated and census-designated place located in the county of Montgomery, with a population of about 8,400 people. This perfectly fun-sized community takes up about four and a half miles of land space with a few small ponds and streams within its borders. All the better for enjoying nature -- particularly the kind of nature involving birds -- with a name like Audubon, what did you expect? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Audubon, PA

Audubon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

