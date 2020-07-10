All apartments in Amity Gardens
Find more places like Heritage Amity Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amity Gardens, PA
/
Heritage Amity Commons
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Heritage Amity Commons

600 Lake Drive · (904) 299-0786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA 19518

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 612-E · Avail. Aug 7

$1,355

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Amity Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
In a great location, Amity Commons offers two and three, bedroom pet friendly townhome apartments for rent in Douglasville, PA, just minutes from 422 with an easy commute to Pottstown, Reading, Sanatoga, Phoenixville, Valley Forge and King of Prussia. Amity Commons pet friendly townhome rentals in Amity Township are nestled in a park like setting with mature landscaping and great routes for walking and biking while still being just minutes away from shopping and other conveniences. Our spacious Douglasville apartment townhome rentals are being completely renovated to include granite style counters, upgraded appliances, hardwood style flooring, new fans and fixtures, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, lush carpeting and new windows.\n\nEvery home features a separate dining and living area, central air, gas heat and large fenced private patios. Most homes include a fireplace and/or den.\n\nIncluded in the monthly rent of your Amity apartment are the following services: 24-hour emergency maintenance, water, sewer, trash, recycling, landscaping, snow removal and lawn maintenance. We are a pet friendly Douglassville apartment community, some breed restrictions apply. Call today to schedule a private tour of our lovely townhome community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Amity Commons have any available units?
Heritage Amity Commons has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Heritage Amity Commons have?
Some of Heritage Amity Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Amity Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Amity Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Amity Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Amity Commons is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Amity Commons offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Amity Commons offers parking.
Does Heritage Amity Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Amity Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Amity Commons have a pool?
No, Heritage Amity Commons does not have a pool.
Does Heritage Amity Commons have accessible units?
No, Heritage Amity Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Amity Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Amity Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage Amity Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heritage Amity Commons has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Heritage Amity Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Chester, PAPottstown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PASpring City, PAChester Heights, PA
Dublin, PADrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PAKulpsville, PAMontgomeryville, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity