Heritage Amity Commons

In a great location, Amity Commons offers two and three, bedroom pet friendly townhome apartments for rent in Douglasville, PA, just minutes from 422 with an easy commute to Pottstown, Reading, Sanatoga, Phoenixville, Valley Forge and King of Prussia. Amity Commons pet friendly townhome rentals in Amity Township are nestled in a park like setting with mature landscaping and great routes for walking and biking while still being just minutes away from shopping and other conveniences. Our spacious Douglasville apartment townhome rentals are being completely renovated to include granite style counters, upgraded appliances, hardwood style flooring, new fans and fixtures, full-size heavy duty washers and dryers, lush carpeting and new windows.



Every home features a separate dining and living area, central air, gas heat and large fenced private patios. Most homes include a fireplace and/or den.



Included in the monthly rent of your Amity apartment are the following services: 24-hour emergency maintenance, water, sewer, trash, recycling, landscaping, snow removal and lawn maintenance. We are a pet friendly Douglassville apartment community, some breed restrictions apply. Call today to schedule a private tour of our lovely townhome community!