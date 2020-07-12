Apartment List
/
PA
/
ambler
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

239 Apartments for rent in Ambler, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ambler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Ambler
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Blue Bell Villas
1560 Wick Ln, Blue Bell, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1116 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the townhome you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Dresher Commons
701 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1762 sqft
We are pleased to offer you the following fabulous features at Dresher Commons: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Garage Parking, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths and 2 half baths,24 hour emergency maintenance, Upper Dublin School District,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
719 BETHLEHEM PIKE 1ST FLOOR
719 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1000 sqft
Unit 1ST FLOOR Available 08/01/20 FIRST FLOOR ERDENHEIM 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT - Property Id: 316713 VERY NICE APARTMENT in a comfortable older renovated home--entire first floor with 2 spacious bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Dresher Woods Dr
616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2208 Whitpain Hills - 1
2208 Whitpain Hls, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Location, location, location!!! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, townhouse, located in desirable Wissahickon School District. Spacious layout with kitchen currently being upgraded, granite counters, new cabinets. Laundry on 2nd floor with 2 large bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
212 E EVERGREEN AVENUE
212 East Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1890 sqft
Build in 1908 this late Victorian twin has been well-loved over the years with beautiful ungrades and the preservation of original features. Enjoy the open front porch with its ginderbread brackets and relax on the hanging porch swing.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
471 IRWINS LANE
471 Irwins Lane, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
608 sqft
- Renovated 1-Bedroom Ranch Home for Rent ~ 471 Irwin~s Lane ~ Available May 1st- $1,495/month plus all utilities.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
633 GERMANTOWN PIKE
633 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$4,000
Corner traffic light high visibility brand new elevator serviced office building suitable for professional or medical use. Over 15,000 cars per day. 32 parking spaces. Winter 2020 completion.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1521 BETHLEHEM PIKE
1521 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
The proerty has just been freshly painted and the owner will be installing a new ADA compliant bathroom.
City Guide for Ambler, PA

Every summer Ambler, PA, hosts the Ambler Arts &amp; Music Festival, a locally curated event for all you culture junkies!

Ambler is a rather small borough located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and more than 6,426 people call this place home. Ambler was originally known as the Village of Wissahickon, but it was renamed in 1869 in honor of Mary Ambler, a local Quaker woman who played an important role in the rescue of people who were involved in what is often referred to as "The Great Train Wreck of 1856." Another interesting tidbit about Ambler is that it was once a thriving center for the manufacture of asbestos between the late 1800s and the mid-1900s. Dawesfield, a historic country estate located in Ambler, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, and is an interesting place to visit for those who want to get a feel of life in a bygone era. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ambler, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ambler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Ambler 1 BedroomsAmbler 2 BedroomsAmbler 3 Bedrooms
Ambler Apartments with GarageAmbler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmbler Apartments with Parking
Ambler Apartments with Washer-DryerAmbler Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmbler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJ
Prospect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PAFeasterville, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University