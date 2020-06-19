1415 N 8Th STREET Unit 3

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Located in the OLD KENSINGTON neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This meticulously crafted 2BR/2BA unit features top of the line appliances, an abundance of natural light AND a private roof deck. Conveniently located on the fringe of Fishtown and Northern Liberties, this is one you do not want to miss! This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! ONE FREE MONTH for prospects that move in before 06/01. Free month credit is built into list price and provided in 12 equal credits. The lease price will read $1800. Effective rent is $1650.



(RLNE5730528)