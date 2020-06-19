All apartments in Altoona
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1415 N 8Th STREET Unit 3

1415 North 8th Avenue · (267) 797-2175
Location

1415 North 8th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601
East Juniata

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Located in the OLD KENSINGTON neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This meticulously crafted 2BR/2BA unit features top of the line appliances, an abundance of natural light AND a private roof deck. Conveniently located on the fringe of Fishtown and Northern Liberties, this is one you do not want to miss! This 2 bed 1.5 bath rental is available starting 2020-05-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! ONE FREE MONTH for prospects that move in before 06/01. Free month credit is built into list price and provided in 12 equal credits. The lease price will read $1800. Effective rent is $1650.

(RLNE5730528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

