/
/
blair county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:18 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Blair County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:00 AM
12 Units Available
Greenwood
Walton Heights
1101 E Walton Ave, Altoona, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1200 sqft
Newly renovated units located close to I-99 and Penn State campus. Units have private patios or balconies, in addition to in-unit laundry, air-conditioning and cooking range. Pet-friendly. Trash valet and 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
518 Allegheny Street - 3
518 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 7/20/2020 NO PETS ALLOWED 3rd Floor Apartment! This very cozy 3rd floor apartment overlooking the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Juniata
1534 N 7TH STREET
1534 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
Welcome home to your luxury unit in the growing neighborhood of Olde Kensington. Head to the third floor for the entrance to the unit and walk right into your living space and beautiful kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
412 Wayne Street - 2
412 Wayne Street, Hollidaysburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/18/2020 NO PETS ALLOWED! 2nd Floor Apartment! This very cozy 2nd floor apartment in the heart of historical downtown Hollidaysburg, just a short 1/2 block to the courthouse, post office, and the business district.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Knickerbockers
3913 5th Ave
3913 5th Avenue, Altoona, PA
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Altoona - 3913 5th Ave, Altoona 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom $700.00/month + $700.00 Security Water/Sewer up to $65.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Blair County area include Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, and Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
State College, Hagerstown, Altoona, Indiana, and Hollidaysburg have apartments for rent.