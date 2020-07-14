Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities community garden parking 24hr maintenance garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walton Heights features one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Altoona, PA. The community offers a large selection of amenities, including off-street parking, a community garden, valet trash service, and various resident events. It is situated in an ideal location, close to Interstate 99 and US-220, as well as UPMC Altoona. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of options such as private garages, townhouses with basements, newly upgraded apartments, and outdoor living space. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Walton Heights Townhomes and Apartments today.