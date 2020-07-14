All apartments in Altoona
Walton Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

Walton Heights

1101 E Walton Ave · (814) 247-0254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1101 E Walton Ave, Altoona, PA 16602
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003W-1003W-214 · Avail. Aug 7

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1003W-1003W-321 · Avail. Aug 7

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1003W-1003W-110 · Avail. Aug 14

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1007A-1007A-2 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walton Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walton Heights features one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Altoona, PA. The community offers a large selection of amenities, including off-street parking, a community garden, valet trash service, and various resident events. It is situated in an ideal location, close to Interstate 99 and US-220, as well as UPMC Altoona. Inside the apartments you'll find a variety of options such as private garages, townhouses with basements, newly upgraded apartments, and outdoor living space. Professionally managed by Berger Rental Communities, residents are provided with unmatched lease flexibilities, and access to an award-winning on-site maintenance and office team. Make your move to Walton Heights Townhomes and Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $715 ($199 OAC)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility Flat Fee: $20/month, Valet trash: $20/month, Admin Fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage, Private Driveway or Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walton Heights have any available units?
Walton Heights has 16 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Walton Heights have?
Some of Walton Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walton Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Walton Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walton Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Walton Heights is pet friendly.
Does Walton Heights offer parking?
Yes, Walton Heights offers parking.
Does Walton Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walton Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walton Heights have a pool?
No, Walton Heights does not have a pool.
Does Walton Heights have accessible units?
No, Walton Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Walton Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, Walton Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Walton Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Walton Heights has units with air conditioning.
