9415 Orchard

Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light. Off to the left, there are 2 bedrooms, the full bathroom with skylight, and a storage closet in the hallway. The kitchen features stainless appliances- including a gas stove! The side door leads out to the incredible deck and out to the large back yard. The lower lever has a partially finished room that could work for an office, playroom, workout room, etc! Plus lots of shelving for storage and the laundry area. Pets will not be permitted. Water and sewage are included in the rent, and tenants are responsible for lawn/yard maintenance and snow removal.