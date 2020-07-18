All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 9415 Orchard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
9415 Orchard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

9415 Orchard

9415 Orchard Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA 15237

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light. Off to the left, there are 2 bedrooms, the full bathroom with skylight, and a storage closet in the hallway. The kitchen features stainless appliances- including a gas stove! The side door leads out to the incredible deck and out to the large back yard. The lower lever has a partially finished room that could work for an office, playroom, workout room, etc! Plus lots of shelving for storage and the laundry area. Pets will not be permitted. Water and sewage are included in the rent, and tenants are responsible for lawn/yard maintenance and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Orchard have any available units?
9415 Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
What amenities does 9415 Orchard have?
Some of 9415 Orchard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9415 Orchard is pet friendly.
Does 9415 Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Orchard offers parking.
Does 9415 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Orchard have a pool?
No, 9415 Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 9415 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Orchard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Stonecliffe
1010 Stonecliffe Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University