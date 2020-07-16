3704 Crooked Run Road

Amenities

Land For Sale - No House 4AC - 3704 Crooked Run Rd, North Versailles, PA 4.02 acres with low down payment and no credit check loan. Down payment $2,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $350 a month. Location of this property is in a hilly terrain. You would have to google it to see where exactly it is but this is a great opportunity .

Land needs some cleanup work and you will need to get with the city and work this out WHEN YOU ARE THE OWNER. We will make you a direct owner finance loan with no credit check. 512 975 9238



