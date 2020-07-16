All apartments in Allegheny County
3704 Crooked Run Road, Allegheny County, PA 15137

Land For Sale - No House 4AC - 3704 Crooked Run Rd, North Versailles, PA 4.02 acres with low down payment and no credit check loan. Down payment $2,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,500 and your payments will be about $350 a month. Location of this property is in a hilly terrain. You would have to google it to see where exactly it is but this is a great opportunity .
Land needs some cleanup work and you will need to get with the city and work this out WHEN YOU ARE THE OWNER. We will make you a direct owner finance loan with no credit check. 512 975 9238

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have any available units?
3704 Crooked Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
Is 3704 Crooked Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Crooked Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Crooked Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road offer parking?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have a pool?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have accessible units?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Crooked Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Crooked Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
