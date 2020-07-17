All apartments in Allegheny County
301 Pennview Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

301 Pennview Dr

301 Pennview Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

301 Pennview Drive, Allegheny County, PA 15235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Enticing corner lot ready for immediate move in! Are you looking for an updated home at the heart of the city? Just minutes for the bustling downtown area with all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment you could need right at your footsteps? Then this is the perfect home for you, just sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking. Get cozy in your spacious living room with an abundance of natural light shining in, the perfect place for your house plants to thrive! All bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space to store personal belongings with ease. The basement is the perfect flex space for extra storage, a home gym, or whatever your household needs. This home is a must-see, schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Pennview Dr have any available units?
301 Pennview Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Pennview Dr have?
Some of 301 Pennview Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Pennview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 Pennview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Pennview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Pennview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 301 Pennview Dr offer parking?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 301 Pennview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Pennview Dr have a pool?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 Pennview Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Pennview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Pennview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Pennview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
