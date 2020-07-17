301 Pennview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Enticing corner lot ready for immediate move in! Are you looking for an updated home at the heart of the city? Just minutes for the bustling downtown area with all the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment you could need right at your footsteps? Then this is the perfect home for you, just sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking. Get cozy in your spacious living room with an abundance of natural light shining in, the perfect place for your house plants to thrive! All bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space to store personal belongings with ease. The basement is the perfect flex space for extra storage, a home gym, or whatever your household needs. This home is a must-see, schedule your tour today!