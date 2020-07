Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light. Enter into the living area that is great for entertaining.The master suite has a walk-in closet and a master bath. The two other rooms are good size with ceiling light and good sized closets. finished basement great as a game room ,office ,..washer and dryer are included.