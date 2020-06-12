/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aliquippa, PA
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
Results within 5 miles of Aliquippa
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
275 Pleasant Drive Rear
275 Pleasant Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Unit Rear Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Home/ Center Twp Beaver County - Property Id: 242161 Priced for two person occupancy. Inquire of pricing for additional tenants. Electric NOT included. Cozy unit with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 Unit Available
415 Atlantic Ave
415 Atlantic Avenue, Monaca, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river.
Results within 10 miles of Aliquippa
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Beaver Falls
1 Unit Available
1306-1308 8th Ave #3
1306 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office. Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
99 Mackall Drive
99 Mackall Drive, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Totally renovated 2 bedroom duplex in Brighton Township. Beautiful wood floors in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Nice sized living room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and family room all on one level. There is off street parking available.
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
1 Unit Available
275 Barclay Hill Rd
275 Barclay Hill Road, Beaver County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Nice 2 bedroom duplex for lease in Brighton Township. Eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement with one car integral garage. Off street parking also available. Tenants pay all utilities. Owner takes care of lawn.
