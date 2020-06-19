119 Jarvis Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Living room features laminate wood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with fridge and stove provided. Generous sized bedrooms. Other features include: front porch and a yard. Renters insurance required.

***Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.***

PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: online applications, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.rentwithpremier.com

Also be sure to include your email address so that I can respond directly to you! :)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.