119 Jarvis Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

119 Jarvis Street

119 Jarvis Street · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Jarvis Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Living room features laminate wood flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with fridge and stove provided. Generous sized bedrooms. Other features include: front porch and a yard. Renters insurance required.
***Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our office is reserving self-guided tours for pre-qualified applicants only.***
PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: online applications, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.rentwithpremier.com
Also be sure to include your email address so that I can respond directly to you! :)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 119 Jarvis Street have any available units?
119 Jarvis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliquippa, PA.
What amenities does 119 Jarvis Street have?
Some of 119 Jarvis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Jarvis Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Jarvis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Jarvis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Jarvis Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 Jarvis Street offer parking?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 Jarvis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Jarvis Street have a pool?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Jarvis Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Jarvis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Jarvis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Jarvis Street does not have units with air conditioning.

