Apartment List
/
OR
/
white city
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White City, OR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in White City provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
White City
7740 29th St.
7740 29th Street, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1172 sqft
7740 29th St. Available 09/05/20 Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in White City!! - GET IT BEFORE IT"S GONE....This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 1,100 Sq. Ft of living space and has been well maintained. Fresh paint & carpet throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
White City
8274 Kestrel Way
8274 Kestrel Way, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ready 3/10/2020 - Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath home, wood floors, huge living room, dining area, spacious rooms, no fridge, central a/h, nice yard.
Results within 5 miles of White City

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Dr Unit A
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom luxurious townhouse ready for you to call home! - As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of White City

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Oregon Terrace
122 Oregon Terrace, Medford, OR
122 Oregon Terrace Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Amazing Updated Historical Home in Desirable Location Available - This 1909 built Classic Tudor home is registered with the Historical Society and it truly shows why.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Main
271 Cherry Bark Ln
271 Cherry Bark Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1696 sqft
Modern and Spacious Town Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Central Heating/Air Tenants must have renters insurance No Smoking No Pets (RLNE2896071)

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in White City, OR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in White City provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in White City. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORAshland, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR