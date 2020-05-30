All apartments in Eagle Point
436 Crystal Drive
Last updated May 30 2020

436 Crystal Drive

436 Crystal Drive · (541) 261-6912
Location

436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point - Very Nice Duplex - Great Neighborhood. This duplex is located in a great neighborhood. Only 2 blocks from a small local park. It is very close to shopping and downtown Eagle Point. There is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1396 sqft. Open concept. Unit has been recently painted, new laminate and carpet throughout house. Small back patio with fenced back yard. Kitchen comes with refrigerator that is stainless steel. 2 car garage. Home has many new upgrades. Fenced back yard and pet friendly- 2 pets under 45 pounds each permitted with additional $600 pet deposit per pet.
Call Cornerstone PropertyManagement for application 541-261-6912
Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant pays gas and electric. Homes comes with fridge and has washer and dryer hooks ups. Available July 6th. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Crystal Drive have any available units?
436 Crystal Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Crystal Drive have?
Some of 436 Crystal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Crystal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
436 Crystal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Crystal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Crystal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 436 Crystal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 436 Crystal Drive does offer parking.
Does 436 Crystal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Crystal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Crystal Drive have a pool?
No, 436 Crystal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 436 Crystal Drive have accessible units?
No, 436 Crystal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Crystal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Crystal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Crystal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Crystal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
