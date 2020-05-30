Amenities

436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point - Very Nice Duplex - Great Neighborhood. This duplex is located in a great neighborhood. Only 2 blocks from a small local park. It is very close to shopping and downtown Eagle Point. There is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1396 sqft. Open concept. Unit has been recently painted, new laminate and carpet throughout house. Small back patio with fenced back yard. Kitchen comes with refrigerator that is stainless steel. 2 car garage. Home has many new upgrades. Fenced back yard and pet friendly- 2 pets under 45 pounds each permitted with additional $600 pet deposit per pet.

Call Cornerstone PropertyManagement for application 541-261-6912

Owner pays trash, sewer and water. Tenant pays gas and electric. Homes comes with fridge and has washer and dryer hooks ups. Available July 6th. 1 year lease.