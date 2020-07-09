Apartment List
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:55 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4813 Memorie
4813 Memorie Lane, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
4813 Memorie Available 07/16/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with garage and fenced yard - 3 bedroom 2 bath house with garage and fenced back yard! Dogs welcome! No Cats Allowed (RLNE3975549)

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 LaHabra Way
4318 La Habra Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Sunset Village - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 3 car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, large master bath with jetted tub. Custom tile kitchen with lots of storage. Large fenced in back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3262 Hammer Street
3262 Hammer St, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
3262 Hammer Street Available 05/05/20 3 Bedroom with office, 2 bath **PENDING** - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Comes with All Appliances, Laundry Room and Two Car Garage Has an open kitchen w/ Dining Nook NO PETS PLEASE, no utilities included $1325.

1 of 27

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Barnes Way
3329 Barnes Way, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
3329 Barnes Way Available 11/15/19 **APP OUT**Clean open floor plan 3 bedroom home with private back yard - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Large open living/dining/kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Laundry room Two car garage, Fenced back yard, No pets please $1450.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
4520 Bristol Ave Apt 118
4520 Bristol Avenue, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet complex located off of Bristol Ave in the South Suburbs. 1, 2 or 3 bedroom units depending on availability.
Results within 1 mile of Altamont

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4864 Gatewood Drive
4864 Gatewood Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
4864 Gatewood Drive Available 07/25/20 Updated home in Gatewood - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Gatewood. House has been updated throughout and has a gas furnace and central air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Altamont

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Nevada Street
28 Nevada Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by July 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
32 Nevada Street
32 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by May 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2904 Front Street
2904 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2047 sqft
Harbor Isles Condo - Great condo on the water in Harbor Isles Subdivision. Stunning vies of the lake for large back patio area. Home has 3 full bedrooms plus an office/den with detached garage and storage rooms.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
815 Lytton Street
815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Nevada Street
34 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
208 Iowa St
208 Iowa Street, Klamath Falls, OR
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
The Perfect House for Roommates, 6bdrms, 3.5 baths, 1.5 miles from Oregon Tech and Sky Lakes Medical Center - The Perfect House for Roommates, 6bdrms, 3.5 baths, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Altamont

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Coopers Hawk
5988 Coopers Hawk Road, Klamath County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2363 sqft
5988 Coopers Hawk Available 08/03/20 Large home in Running Y - Beautiful custom built Lindal Cedar home in the Running Y. 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with vaulted ceilings and large windows with a beautiful view.
City Guide for Altamont, OR

Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!

You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Altamont, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Altamont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

