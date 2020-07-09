15 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR with parking

Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!

You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot.