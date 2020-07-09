15 Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR with parking
1 of 16
1 of 45
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 13
Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!
You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Altamont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.