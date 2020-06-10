All apartments in Sapulpa
Find more places like 1900 S Independence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sapulpa, OK
/
1900 S Independence St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1900 S Independence St

1900 South Independence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sapulpa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 South Independence Street, Sapulpa, OK 74066

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 1BA with huge backyard - Property Id: 282398

Showing scheduled for Wednesday May 27th 5-7pm.

3br 1 bath house for rent. Super spacious and extremely nice area. Close to all local areas. 1264 sq Foot. Kitchen is in a full remodel. If interested please email Dee@triohomes.org. Or text 770-480-2293 Dee Brock- Property Manager. Must have 2 years good jobtime. No broken leases or felonies. Background check and credit check is done. First months rent due along with security deposit. Small pets aloud with 300 NON- refundable deposit. Quiet neighborhood. House wont last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282398
Property Id 282398

(RLNE5786400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 S Independence St have any available units?
1900 S Independence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sapulpa, OK.
Is 1900 S Independence St currently offering any rent specials?
1900 S Independence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 S Independence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 S Independence St is pet friendly.
Does 1900 S Independence St offer parking?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not offer parking.
Does 1900 S Independence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 S Independence St have a pool?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not have a pool.
Does 1900 S Independence St have accessible units?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 S Independence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 S Independence St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 S Independence St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sapulpa 2 BedroomsSapulpa Accessible Apartments
Sapulpa Apartments with BalconySapulpa Dog Friendly Apartments
Sapulpa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OK
Cushing, OKSeminole, OKOkemah, OKSand Springs, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologySeminole State College
Tulsa Community College
University of Tulsa