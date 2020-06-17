Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 E Fairlane Drive
15 Fairlane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15 Fairlane Drive, Sapulpa, OK 74066
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Sapulpa Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have any available units?
15 E Fairlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sapulpa, OK
.
Is 15 E Fairlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 E Fairlane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E Fairlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 E Fairlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive offer parking?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have a pool?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 E Fairlane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 E Fairlane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
