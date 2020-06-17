All apartments in Ponca City
Find more places like 822 N Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ponca City, OK
/
822 N Elm
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

822 N Elm

822 North Elm Street · (580) 716-0797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

822 North Elm Street, Ponca City, OK 74601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 822 N Elm · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom with a white picket fence! - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at
https://kuula.co/post/7KjnK/collection/7lsZ2
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a white picket fence located in a quiet neighborhood. It has central heat and air, stove and refrigerator, a large yard, and a garage with a loft! Rent $550 a month and Deposit $550. Take a virtual tour at www.HertzogPM.com and submit your application online today! Call or text at (580) 716-0797 for any questions.

(RLNE5555864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 N Elm have any available units?
822 N Elm has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 N Elm have?
Some of 822 N Elm's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 N Elm currently offering any rent specials?
822 N Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 N Elm pet-friendly?
No, 822 N Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ponca City.
Does 822 N Elm offer parking?
Yes, 822 N Elm does offer parking.
Does 822 N Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 N Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 N Elm have a pool?
No, 822 N Elm does not have a pool.
Does 822 N Elm have accessible units?
No, 822 N Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 822 N Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 N Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 N Elm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 N Elm has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 822 N Elm?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
1515 W Highland Ave
Ponca City, OK 74601
Willow Creek Villas
1501 Princeton Ave
Ponca City, OK 74604
Willow Creek II
1503 Princeton Avenue
Ponca City, OK 74604

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita, KSEnid, OK
Cushing, OK
Stillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity