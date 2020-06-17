Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom with a white picket fence! - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at

https://kuula.co/post/7KjnK/collection/7lsZ2

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a white picket fence located in a quiet neighborhood. It has central heat and air, stove and refrigerator, a large yard, and a garage with a loft! Rent $550 a month and Deposit $550. Take a virtual tour at www.HertzogPM.com and submit your application online today! Call or text at (580) 716-0797 for any questions.



(RLNE5555864)