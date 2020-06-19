All apartments in Ponca City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

526 N 8th

526 North 8th Street · (580) 716-0797
Location

526 North 8th Street, Ponca City, OK 74601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 526 N 8th · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must see 3 Bed on Bath home - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at
https://kuula.co/post/7Z4CK/collection/7lw1C
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home comes with carpet throughout, attached garage, Central heat and Air, a small storage shed, tornado shelter,and fenced yard. Within easy walking distance of Roosevelt Elementary school and the 5th street park. Take a virtual tour of the property at HertzogPM.com and apply online as well. $775 Rent, $775 deposit. Professionally managed by Hertzog Property Managment, LLC. 580-716-0797

(RLNE5858025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

