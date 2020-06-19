Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must see 3 Bed on Bath home - **During this current time, in order to maintain social distancing, we are offering you a virtual tour of this home at

https://kuula.co/post/7Z4CK/collection/7lw1C

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home comes with carpet throughout, attached garage, Central heat and Air, a small storage shed, tornado shelter,and fenced yard. Within easy walking distance of Roosevelt Elementary school and the 5th street park. Take a virtual tour of the property at HertzogPM.com and apply online as well. $775 Rent, $775 deposit. Professionally managed by Hertzog Property Managment, LLC. 580-716-0797



(RLNE5858025)