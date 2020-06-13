114 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jenks, OK

Jenks is home to one of the biggest herb and plant festivals in the country! Each year gardeners and farmers gather in Jenks to show off what they grown, and people come from all over to purchase plants, flowers and crops.

Jenks is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the entire state of Oklahoma. U.S. census data for 2000 showed that Jenks had a population of 9,557 and the 2010 U.S. census data showed that number had exploded up to 16,924. The city of Jenks was originally used as a site for the Midland Valley Railroad and was named after the owner and director William Henry Jenks. By the time Oklahoma had officially become a state, Jenks was home to many "tank farms" or oil depots. As new oil discoveries lessened and production began to decrease, Jenks looked to agriculture. From the 1920s through the 1940s, Jenks saw many floods. This flooding eventually led to the planning of levees for the town, which finally began construction in 1948. With the levees in place, Jenks began to really grow. See more