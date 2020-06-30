All apartments in Jenks
12506 S 13th Place
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

12506 S 13th Place

12506 South 13th Place · (918) 378-8390
Location

12506 South 13th Place, Jenks, OK 74037

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in Southern Lakes located in the new Bixby West Elementary School District that opens in August 2020. Hardwoods in all main living areas on first floor. Master has whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, and access to the back patio from Master. 3 additional bedrooms + large game room upstairs. Open Kitchen with wood beams and island with room for bar seating. Large lot with a good portion wooded behind the home. Home is also available for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 S 13th Place have any available units?
12506 S 13th Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12506 S 13th Place have?
Some of 12506 S 13th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 S 13th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12506 S 13th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 S 13th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12506 S 13th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jenks.
Does 12506 S 13th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12506 S 13th Place offers parking.
Does 12506 S 13th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12506 S 13th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 S 13th Place have a pool?
Yes, 12506 S 13th Place has a pool.
Does 12506 S 13th Place have accessible units?
No, 12506 S 13th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 S 13th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12506 S 13th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12506 S 13th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12506 S 13th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
