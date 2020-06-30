12506 S 13th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful home in Southern Lakes located in the new Bixby West Elementary School District that opens in August 2020. Hardwoods in all main living areas on first floor. Master has whirlpool tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, and access to the back patio from Master. 3 additional bedrooms + large game room upstairs. Open Kitchen with wood beams and island with room for bar seating. Large lot with a good portion wooded behind the home. Home is also available for Sale.