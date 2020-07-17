Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Rent to Own - Glenpool - Remodel - Property Id: 311234



3 beds / 1.5 bath. 914 SQ FT. Currently being remodeled! Should be available in 2-3 weeks from today (6.29.2020). Sent me a message to fill out an simple, free application.



Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!



$7,500 down, $80,000 rent to own price, $750/month (Includes taxes and insurance).



688 E 142nd St, Glenpool, OK 74033



Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!

