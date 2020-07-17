All apartments in Glenpool
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

688 E 142nd St

688 East 142nd Street · (405) 205-3292
Location

688 East 142nd Street, Glenpool, OK 74033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $750 · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 914 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own - Glenpool - Remodel - Property Id: 311234

3 beds / 1.5 bath. 914 SQ FT. Currently being remodeled! Should be available in 2-3 weeks from today (6.29.2020). Sent me a message to fill out an simple, free application.

Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

$7,500 down, $80,000 rent to own price, $750/month (Includes taxes and insurance).

688 E 142nd St, Glenpool, OK 74033

Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/688-e-142nd-st-glenpool-ok/311234
Property Id 311234

(RLNE5960621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 E 142nd St have any available units?
688 E 142nd St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 688 E 142nd St currently offering any rent specials?
688 E 142nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 E 142nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 E 142nd St is pet friendly.
Does 688 E 142nd St offer parking?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not offer parking.
Does 688 E 142nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 E 142nd St have a pool?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not have a pool.
Does 688 E 142nd St have accessible units?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 688 E 142nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 E 142nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 E 142nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
