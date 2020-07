Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access parking 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

1070 E. 141st Street South - 42 Available 12/14/18 Look & Lease Our Stunning One Bedroom Apartment Homes In Glenpool! Call Us Today! - Your one bedroom home at Alderview Apartments comes complete with a fridge, double stainless steel kitchen sink with garbage disposal, vegetable sprayer and an oversized bedroom closet. Your apartment home is designed with a unique flair creating a blank canvas for endless design and dcor options. As a Alderview Apartments resident you will enjoy the small and peaceful community of Glenpool. (RLNE1833114)